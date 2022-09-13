Hart to discuss staff salaries, school projects

The William S. Hart Union High School governing board is slated Wednesday to discuss and vote on a slew of items regarding employee contracts and project proposals at Sierra Vista Junior High, and a number of its high school campuses.

Staff sunshine their contracts

Members from the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 will present their initial proposal to governing board members. Janice Dennington, president of the CSEA Chapter 349, wrote in a letter to the board outlining specific provisions members would like to amend or alter.

According to the letter, CSEA members are seeking to review and revise language in their contracts to ensure “clarity and relevancy.” In addition, members are seeking to negotiate changes in their salary schedule, as well as health benefits and vacation time.

In its initial proposal, Hart district officials are proposing changes to hours, pay, health insurance and language specific to leaves of absences.

“The district will propose changes to the current health benefits consistent with the district’s interest in maintaining affordable health benefits cost for its employees, district fiscal solvency and a competitive workforce,” reads the district’s sunshine proposal, which can be found online as part of Wednesday’s agenda.

More lights, kitchen modernization projects

Hart district officials will discuss and vote on fee proposals for lighting improvement in five practice fields, totaling approximately $292,792.

According to the agenda item, in the Hart district there are seven high schools and each has artificial turf fields that are used for various sports programs including football, soccer and lacrosse. However, the fields at Canyon and Valencia high schools are the only lighted fields.

“This project will only add field lights to the fields,” according to the agenda.

The purpose of the project is to increase the time available for athletic teams to practice and to move practice to a cooler part of the day. The project would be implemented at Castaic, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus and West Ranch high schools’ practice fields.

In addition, governing board members will discuss and vote on a fee amendment for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Building and Kitchen Modernization Project.

According to the agenda item, the original proposal indicated the project would cost $507,360. However, the company overseeing the project, Linik Corp., while working with the district, has finalized the construction schedule and pre-construction work.

The additional cost for the project will be $102,948, plus reimbursable expenses from the district’s Capital Facilities Fund.

“In the process of working through the pre-construction phase, Linik has determined that the schedule for the project would have to extend six months beyond the original estimate of 18 months due to a much longer and involved period to plan and design the temporary food service facility,” according to the agenda item.

“This additional work has contributed to a viable plan for serving students while the current kitchen is closed for construction,” reads the agenda item.

This new bid has the potential to save dollars by reducing the cost of future change orders during construction, according to district staff.