HMNH president/CEO Seaver to retire in 2023

News release

Roger E. Seaver, CEO and president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, announced that he will retire in 2023. Seaver, who has led the hospital since 2001, previously informed the board and his management team of his plans to retire next year. The hospital board of directors is commencing a national executive search for a replacement.

“It has been a privilege to work with our board members, and our exemplary staff, physicians and volunteers at Henry Mayo over the past 22 years to serve the health and wellness needs of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Seaver said in a prepared statement. “While the board starts the process of identifying a future replacement, I remain focused on addressing the significant challenges we face today as a result of the pandemic and in guiding the implementation of our strategic initiatives to move the hospital forward. There is much work ahead for all of us over the next several months.”

“Roger has been instrumental in the development and expansion of many hospital programs and brought much-needed additional services to the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center,” Chris Luechtefeld, dhairman of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board of directors, said in the statement released by the hospital. “He supported our continued capability as a regional trauma center, oversaw the expansion of our Emergency Department, the adoption of a comprehensive master plan, and the addition of a state-of-the-art patient tower, to name just a few of his accomplishments. Our current collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC around advanced cancer and specialty programs in our community is a testament to his vision.

“Roger is a respected industry leader and his experience and guidance were critical to Henry Mayo’s response during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” Luechtefeld continued. “The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board is grateful for his role in our hospital’s growth and his dedication to the community we serve.”

The executive search firm of Witt Keiffer will begin the process of identifying and screening CEO candidates for board consideration to ensure a smooth leadership transition upon Seaver’s retirement, anticipated to occur during the first half of 2023.