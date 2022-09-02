I-5 lanes to be closed over weekend

The two right lanes of the northbound side of Interstate 5 will be closed over Labor Day weekend for repairs to damage caused by the Route Fire, according to the California Department of Transportation.  

The two lanes will be closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway while all southbound lanes will remain open.  

Crews will be cleaning drainage pipes, replacing signs, repairing and replacing burned guardrails and assessing damage on retaining walls.  

Since increased holiday-weekend traffic is expected, the California Highway Patrol will be increasing its staffing and providing more patrols to assist drivers.  

Drivers should expect heavy delays and are being recommended to postpone trips or use alternate routes such as State Route 126 to U.S. 101 to SR 166 to I-5, or SR 14 to SR 58 to SR 99 or the I-5.  

Updated travel information can be found at the Caltrans QuickMap, bit.ly/3CQIJU9, or by calling 1-800-427-7623. 

