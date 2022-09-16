Man arrested on suspicion of robbery, giving false name

A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted store employees while trying to leave with stolen goods, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported “robbery in progress” at a business at the 26000 block of McBean Parkway.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted employees who were assaulted by the suspect after he attempted to exit the business without paying for any items,” said Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There were three additional suspects that are currently outstanding.”

No major injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of robbery and providing a false name to deputies during his arrest.

During fingerprinting, the man was positively identified, Jensen said.

The man was held in lieu of $100,000 bail and remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.