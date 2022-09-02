Moore announces bid for re-election

News release

Cherise Moore is running for re-election to the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board to continue representing Trustee Area 3 in the Nov. 8 election.

Endorsed by parents, educators and community leaders throughout her first term, and particularly during her year as board president when the pandemic was at its height and the community was divided regarding many issues, Moore never failed to maintain the poise, strength and leadership that she is so well-known for, according to a statement issued by her campaign.

In a prepared statement, Edel Alonso, president of the College of the Canyons board of trustees, describes Moore as “having an extensive understanding of how educational institutions work, how they are funded and staffed, how instruction and support services go hand in hand to ensure student success, how professional and business alliances benefit our schools, and how open and respectful dialogues result in decisions that move us into the future.”

Newhall School District board member Suzan Solomon also has the highest praise for Moore. “I work and serve with Dr. Moore on the SCV PTA Council executive board, the SCV School Board Trustees Association, and the Los Angeles County Committee for School District Organization. Cherise comes to work prepared for thoughtful discussion and decision making, while always maintaining grace, dignity, honesty and transparency.”

Moore is a parent of two Hart district graduates and one entering the district next year. According to the prepared statement, her goals for the next four years include prioritizing school safety, focusing on student equity and inclusiveness, continuing to invest in the physical and mental health of students and ensuring the district recruits and retains highly skilled educators who will continue to provide excellence in education for students.

“The COVID years have been hard and there is much to do to move beyond the pandemic,” she added. “It takes experienced leadership to do this and, together, we will!”

Married to a Navy veteran and a mother of four, Moore has been a resident of Santa Clarita since 2005 and has volunteered for multiple community and education organizations.