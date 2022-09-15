No case yet presented against deputy accused of DUI

No case has yet been presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office against an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of drunkenly crashing his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch last month.

According to officials at the prosecutor’s office, no case has yet been presented as of Wednesday. The deputy, identified as 50-year-old Carlos Lopez, was arrested over two weeks ago.

The investigation into Lopez began Aug. 26 after the deputy, a member of the Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau, reportedly crashed his service vehicle late at night near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive.

After the crash, Lopez — who was off duty at the time— is believed to have fled the scene and left behind his gun, phone and other department gear in his damaged SUV.

First responder radio traffic also indicated that the witness who reported the incident saw the deputy being assisted by someone else before leaving the Pico Canyon Road scene with apparent minor injuries.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the deputy crashed his patrol vehicle while on the way home from work and another off-duty deputy came to the scene and drove him to a nearby home.

Lopez was found at his nearby home and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at approximately 3:45 the next morning.

“He was later transported to Henry Mayo Hospital for evaluation, and it was determined he did not sustain any significant injuries from the solo-vehicle traffic accident,” read a statement from SEB that was issued after the crash. “The deputy has been relieved of duty and due to the active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”