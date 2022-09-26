Public Health: Excessive heat warning issued for SCV

An excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley was issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday.

The warning will extend through to Tuesday, when temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 102 degrees before cooling down slightly on Thursday.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly and their pets,” wrote Dr. Muntu Davis, L.A. County Health Officer, in email sent on Monday. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated.”

The Health Department stated that older adults, young children, athletes, outdoor workers and those with a chronic medical condition are most at risk of heat-related illness and offered several recommendations to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 9-1-1 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 9-1-1 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

There will be three county cooling centers located in the Santa Clarita Valley: The Stevenson Ranch Library, Val Verde Community Regional Park, and the Castaic Regional Sports Complex.

For more information on how to stay cool or escape the heat, visit bit.ly/3LI0OpP.