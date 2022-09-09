Rafferty files to run for SCV Water Agency board

News release

Sage Rafferty has filed with the L.A. County Registrar to run for the Santa Clarita Valley Water board of directors, Division 2.

“I have over 16 years of experience managing logistics, maintenance and engineering, including managing water treatment systems,” Rafferty said in a prepared statement. “I also have written water-related policies and standard operating procedures for companies in California and across the United States. I am running to bring new leadership to the board. LA County is in a serious drought. We need to get serious about water. We need to build up our water treatment infrastructure to ensure we have water for years to come. It’s time to try something different for a change.”

A disabled veteran who served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Rafferty said in the statement he has dedicated his life to public service and he’s running to bring that record of service to the SCV Water Agency board.

In 2006, Rafferty graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in political science, specializing in American politics, with a minor in Chinese studies. After college, he attended the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Throughout his military career, Rafferty primarily managed maintenance and logistics. In 2013, he deployed to Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division, where he oversaw logistical operations in support of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Rafferty served in the U.S. Army for almost nine years, retiring at the rank of captain in 2015. He moved to Santa Clarita to start a career in manufacturing management. He has managed production, maintenance and engineering, including wastewater recycling systems, in Santa Clarita and the San Fernando Valley. He has worked in the manufacturing of nutraceuticals, food and beverage, and aerospace.

Rafferty and his wife Meghan live in Saugus with their teenager, one dog and three cats.