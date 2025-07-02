Santa Clarita native serves aboard Navy’s oldest commissioned warship 

By Ashley Craig

Navy Office of Community Outreach

BOSTON — Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.

Mancillas graduated from William S. Hart High School in 2014. Additionally, Mancillas earned an associate degree in science and art for film production from the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood in 2018.

“Growing up, my mom was able to help me grow in a more disciplined manner and my dad helped me grow more patiently,” Mancillas said. “My dad is the most patient person I know. They both gave me different virtues that have helped me get through the hard times that some people would typically not be able to. My parents gave me the opportunity to get into that mindset of being independent and helped me learn how to be on my own eventually. I’m a little older than my peers, and they don’t have as much or any experience being on their own, so having that experience also helps me.”

Mancillas joined the Navy eight months ago.

“I’ve been inspired by military stories since I was young,” Mancillas said. “Initially, I was looking into different branches, but I was interested in the Navy because of my curiosity about the sea. I wanted to see what life is like out there and the different locations the Navy gets to travel to. I felt like I was stuck on the West Coast, but my parents were supportive of my decision. I’d never been able to travel overseas, and I always wanted to see what was out there.”

Launched from a Boston shipyard in October 1797, Constitution is the only surviving vessel of the Navy’s original six frigates and is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels in its nearly 60 years of active service.

Now, 227 years after its launch, Constitution’s primary mission is education and outreach, welcoming more than 500,000 visitors aboard each year. Its crew of more than 60 sailors is hand-picked to preserve and protect Constitution, while promoting naval history, maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. The ship’s original missions of defending American interests and protecting sea lanes to ensure commerce remain at the forefront of the Navy’s mission today.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

Mancillas says he has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I was congratulated a couple of times for giving an outstanding tour of the ship to a family,” Mancillas said. “I was given a challenge coin for one of the tours. It had San Diego on it and the California bear ripping through it. It meant a lot to me because it had California on it. It was perfect for me. It made me feel good because that family was going through rough times, and I was able to provide a service that they were pleased with. Being recognized by my leadership was an added bonus.”

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” Mancillas said. “I’m able to provide a service here. I could be on a ship learning my rate, but here I’m on special duty, providing a service. Knowing I’ll be out there soon, learning my rate, is something to look forward to, and knowing I’ll honor myself and serve the country is what I signed up for. The Navy has given me more purpose than anything else I’ve decided to do.”

Mancillas is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my parents, Eddie and Angie, for giving me all the resolve to make the decision to join the military and providing me with the necessary tools to be prepared for what’s to come,” Mancillas added. “I also want to thank my brothers for being supportive and willing to visit me here in Boston.”