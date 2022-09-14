Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day

Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday.

SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m.

The street-wide event will feature many avenues of entertainment such as 75 local vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

Performances are scheduled to be put on by the following: Famous Last Words, Midnight Escape artists, Audio Phantom, Shooting Stars Dance Studio and The Collective from Olive Branch Theatricals.

Comedian Pam McGeary is set to be the emcee for the event.

All proceeds of the event will go toward benefiting local registered homeless students. In addition, donations for the students will be accepted. School social workers have identified the following items as needs for the students: spiral bound notebooks (70 pages lined), 100 sheets college-ruled filler paper, composition books, 1-1½-inch thick three-ring binder, double pocket folders, No. 2 pencils, mechanical pencils with lead, various colored ink pens, safety scissors (with rounded tip), 12-inch ruler, glue sticks, Scotch tape, simple calculators, highlighters and pencil sharpeners.

In addition, the Houchin Community Blood Bank will be at the event accepting blood donations for those who want to give.