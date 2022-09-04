Route fire now at 87% containment

The Los Angeles County Fire Department gave its final incident update on Saturday night, in which it announced the Route Fire was at 87% containment.

All evacuation orders have been lifted and Lake Hughes Road has been reopened. However, the northbound side of Interstate 5 will continue to have two lanes closed until after Labor Day.

“Dozers, hand crews and engines made great progress today, further building [a] containment line around the fire perimeter and will continue overnight,” read the update. “Over the next three days, the Route Fire will continue to be patrolled and monitored.”

The Route Fire ended up burning 5,208 acres, injuring seven, destroying two structures, evacuated hundreds, turned two schools into shelters, and disrupted the lives of thousands of people.

No one was killed as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.