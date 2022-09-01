Santa Clarita opens up cooling centers to combat excessive heat

The city of Santa Clarita is offering cooling centers in response to the excessive heat wave that has the valley reaching temperatures in the triple digits.

Branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library will opened cooling centers starting Thursday and extending through Monday. This follows as the National Weather Service has prompted an excessive heat warning lasting until 8 p.m. on Monday.

The three branches that have opened cooling centers are: Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branch (18601 Soledad Canyon Road), Old Town Newhall branch (24500 Main St.) and Valencia branch (23743 W. Valencia Blvd.).

All three branches will have the cooling centers open at the following dates and hours:

Thursday, Sept. 1 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, the Old Town Newhall branch and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branch will have their cooling centers available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Normal library services will not be available at that time.