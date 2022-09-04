Saugus resident arrested on suspicion of burglary

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the original call had been for a family disturbance on the 2700 block of Sycamore Creek on Wednesday. 

Deputies arrived and determined a 37-year-old man had unlawfully entered the victim’s residence — the suspect entered in violation of a restraining order and stole the victim’s car, according to Jensen.  

The suspect was located at a later time and was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of burglary. As of Saturday, he remained in custody with no bail set. 

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS