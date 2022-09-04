Saugus resident arrested on suspicion of burglary

A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the original call had been for a family disturbance on the 2700 block of Sycamore Creek on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived and determined a 37-year-old man had unlawfully entered the victim’s residence — the suspect entered in violation of a restraining order and stole the victim’s car, according to Jensen.

The suspect was located at a later time and was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of burglary. As of Saturday, he remained in custody with no bail set.