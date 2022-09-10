SCV residents invited to The Signal’s 2022 Candidate Forums

The Signal and Grace Baptist Church are inviting members of the community to attend the 2022 Candidate Forum — a multi-part event that will give voters a chance before the Nov. 8 election to hear directly from those running in the Santa Clarita City Council and local school district governing board races.

Divided into two nights, the first event will feature the pool of candidates running this year for three spots on the Santa Clarita City Council. The Signal has invited all nine candidates to take part in a panel where they’ll be asked to respond to questions pertinent to local residents.

The topics candidates will consider and debate include issues such as local housing, infrastructure, public safety and more.

This first forum is scheduled to take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Grace Baptist Church, located at 22833 Copper Hill Drive.

For the second night, The Signal has invited the slate of candidates running this year for three openings on the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board to participate in a forum similar to the one held for the City Council candidates.

The candidates — who are competing for Trustee Areas Nos. 2, 3 and 5 — will be asked to answer why they should be chosen by the community to provide leadership and oversight of the district’s 22,000 students and 2,000 employees.

Pertinent topics, among others, will include classroom curriculum, social-emotional health, campus safety and more.

However, unlike the City Council event, the school candidate forum will be followed by a meet and greet, giving residents an opportunity to speak directly with not only those running in the Hart district races, but also those running in the Saugus Union School District, Newhall School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and Castaic Union School District elections, as well.

The 2022 school candidate forum is set to take place on Oct. 12 at Grace Baptist Church. The Hart district candidate debate will go from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the meet and greet with all K-12 school district candidates will begin immediately after.

Both events are free to attend and no pre-registration is required. They will also be livestreamed on The Signal’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3xbI7EG.