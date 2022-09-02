Two big rigs, two sedans involved in a four-vehicle collision; two transported to hospital

A four-vehicle collision occurring northbound on Interstate 5 and south of Valencia Boulevard resulted in two people being transported to the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and witnesses.

The four-vehicle collision involved two big rigs and two sedans.

According to Ruben Munoz, spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:05 p.m.

The call originally came in as an expanded traffic collision with persons trapped, but upon arrival firefighters found no one trapped, according to Munoz.

Two people were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Munoz. The extent of these injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

One of the big rig drivers at the scene, who declined to provide his name, said that the car in front of him slammed on their brakes, resulting in him rear ending them.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Signal Staff Writer Chris Torres contributed to this report.