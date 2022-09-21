Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country at approximately 10:44 a.m., said Ruben Muñoz, public information officer for the Fire Department.

Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene at 10:50 a.m., he added. The three-vehicle collision included a sheriff’s deputy, he confirmed.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries. However, the extent of the injuries was unavailable, Muñoz said.

Sgt. Dimitry Barkon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said the deputy involved in the traffic collision was a school resource officer who was responding to another deputy-involved incident at Golden Valley High School.

The SRO sustained “minor, superficial injuries” as a result of the vehicle collision, Barkon added.

According to Barkon, the SRO was driving to Golden Valley High School to assist with the detainment of a student when the collision occurred. However, deputies are still investigating the cause of the vehicle collision.

As of Wednesday afternoon, details surrounding the detainment of the Golden Valley High School student are still being investigated, too, according to Barkon.