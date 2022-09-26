Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic

A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Information from CHP’s quickmap, an application used by CHP to report updates to traffic incidents, indicated a red Mazda and a silver sedan were involved in the traffic collision. There were also reports of one of the drivers bleeding from his forehead.

Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, said emergency responders arrived at the scene at 9:15 a.m. He said there were no transports, but he did not confirm whether any of the involved parties received injuries.

He could not confirm if one of the drivers was bleeding from the forehead, too.

Emergency responders closed the incident at 9:32 a.m., according to Sanchez.