1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound 14

A traffic collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 14 resulted in at least one person being transported to a local hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

First responders were dispatched to the scene on southbound Highway 14 just south of Sand Canyon Road at 8:36 a.m., said Esteban Benitez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman. They arrived at 8:42 a.m.

“It’s a two-vehicle crash,” Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, wrote in a message to The Signal just before 9 a.m. “One person is being transported by fire/AMR.”

While Greengard didn’t have details regarding the injuries sustained, he did say they were minor.