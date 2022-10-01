1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound 14

A traffic collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 14 resulted in at least one person being transported to a local hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials. 

First responders were dispatched to the scene on southbound Highway 14 just south of Sand Canyon Road at 8:36 a.m., said Esteban Benitez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman. They arrived at 8:42 a.m. 

“It’s a two-vehicle crash,” Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, wrote in a message to The Signal just before 9 a.m. “One person is being transported by fire/AMR.” 

While Greengard didn’t have details regarding the injuries sustained, he did say they were minor. 

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

