12th annual Wildcat Classic set to feature high school marching bands and color guards

West Ranch High School is scheduled to host the 12th annual Wildcat Classic on Saturday.

The Wildcat Classic is dedicated to highlight high school marching bands and color guards.

The following are scheduled to perform: Saugus High School, West Ranch High School, Valencia High School, Canyon High School, Lompoc High School and Littlerock High School.

Gates and ticket sales open at 3 p.m., with the first performance scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Valencia High School’s football stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive.

Tickets are $12 and parking is free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

For additional information, contact West Ranch Music Director Stephen Hufford at 661-222-1220 ext. 646 or [email protected] or visit www.westranchmusic.com.