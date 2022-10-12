12th annual Wildcat Classic set to feature high school marching bands and color guards

The Canyon High School Gold Star Brigade performs "Crossroads" at the 2019 West Ranch High School Wildcat Classic marching band competition held at Valencia High School on Saturday, October 19, 2021.
The Canyon High School Gold Star Brigade performs "Crossroads" at the 2019 West Ranch High School Wildcat Classic marching band competition held at Valencia High School on Saturday, October 19, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

West Ranch High School is scheduled to host the 12th annual Wildcat Classic on Saturday.  

The Wildcat Classic is dedicated to highlight high school marching bands and color guards.  

The following are scheduled to perform: Saugus High School, West Ranch High School, Valencia High School, Canyon High School, Lompoc High School and Littlerock High School. 

Gates and ticket sales open at 3 p.m., with the first performance scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Valencia High School’s football stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive

Tickets are $12 and parking is free. Concessions will be available for purchase.  

For additional information, contact West Ranch Music Director Stephen Hufford at 661-222-1220 ext. 646 or [email protected] or visit www.westranchmusic.com. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS