Acton resident arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property

An Acton resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property with an outstanding no-bail warrant, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, after deputies with the Crime Impact Team became aware of a man with an outstanding no bail warrant, they contacted him at his residence on the 5000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Monday.

Upon arrival, according to Arriaga, deputies observed numerous stripped motorcycles without license plates.

“During investigation, deputies identified some of the motorcycles to be reported stolen,” wrote Arriaga.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, alongside his warrant.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.