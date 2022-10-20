Alleged road rage incident ends in arrest

An alleged road rage incident in Valencia earlier this month ended in an arrest this week, according to local law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a reported battery on the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane on Oct. 9, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported on Oct. 9, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the victim was involved in a road rage incident with the suspect in which the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle while parked, and punched the victim in the face,” said Arriaga. “The suspect then entered his vehicle and drove away.”

The alleged victim reportedly then drove himself to a local hospital to seek medical attention after having sustained injury, according to Arriaga.

“On Oct. 18, deputies with the Crime Impact Team observed a vehicle registered to the suspect driving southbound on (Interstate 5) and (Interstate 210) eastbound freeway,” according to Arriaga. “A traffic stop was conducted in which the suspect was identified to be the driver of the vehicle.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony battery and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where he was later released on bond.