Alleged swatting ends with no injuries

An alleged swatting involving a family in Stevenson Ranch ended with no injuries and an ongoing investigation on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident stems from deputies responding to the 25700 block of Armstrong Circle in Stevenson Ranch regarding a caller reporting he shot his father, pistol whipped his girlfriend and tied them up, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation in which they ultimately determined no crime had occurred and a false emergency had been reported,” said Arriaga. “No arrests were made.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A “swatting” involves calling 9-1-1 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement — usually a SWAT team, according to the FBI.

A report was taken and the investigation remains ongoing.