Arrest made: Man accused of assaulting juvenile passenger in vehicle

A 40-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting a juvenile passenger within a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of State Route 14 near Newhall, California Highway Patrol officials said.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, several 911 calls came in just after 11 p.m. Sunday reporting possible domestic violence in a vehicle on the side of State Route 14 just north of Golden Valley Road.

“Initial reports,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal, “indicated an adult male passenger was attempting to assault a juvenile passenger within a vehicle.”

Greengard added that the driver of that vehicle had pulled over and was one of the 911 callers to report a struggle inside.

Upon CHP arrival, Greengard continued, officers reported that the adult passenger “was attempting to assault the juvenile passenger.” The suspect was arrested on the spot with bail set at $50,000. According to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking log, the suspect was released on a bond.

Greengard said minor injuries were reported. No one was transported to the hospital.