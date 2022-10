Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was in the backyard of a house.

The fire was knocked down about seven minutes later. There were no reports of any structural damage or injuries.