Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday

After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution the school was placed on lockdown while school resource deputies conducted an investigation.  

By the end of the school day, site administrators downgraded the lockdown to a soft lockdown. Students were released early under the supervision of administrators to their respective guardians, she added.  

Arriaga confirmed via email no arrest has yet to be made and the investigation remains ongoing.  

Anyone with information can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org 

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

