Brush fire near aquatic center contained in minutes

A brush fire broke out on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. 

According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, the blaze was reported at 5:01 p.m. and units were immediately dispatched to Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway. 

“It’s approximately 50 by 100 foot uphill,” Munoz said as units were on their way. 

At about 5:15 p.m., reports on county dispatch radio indicated that the fire was held at 50 by 100 feet, and additional units were called off. 

