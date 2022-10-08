Chamber accepting nominations for Salute to Patriots

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to nominate veterans who have served their country and the Santa Clarita business community to be recognized at this year’s Salute to Patriots event.

Nominations are open now and will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The SCV Chamber will recognize veterans who have not only served the country but also have made an impact on the SCV business community. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. at The SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” said Dr. Christian Raigosa, chair of the SCV Chamber board. “Our annual Salute to Patriots is a heartful event. We understand the value of this event for our veterans, their families and our full community.”

“Our annual event is a truly unique opportunity to show our recognition and respect for those whose service at the community and national level bring so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We hope community members consider nominating and spending the afternoon with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

A nomination form can be requested by emailing [email protected] or visiting the Upcoming Events page on the chamber website, www.scvchamber.com. Nominations are open to all who have served the country and made an impact on the SCV business community. Candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.

Sponsorships are available and can be requested by emailing [email protected]