Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call regarding a forgery report from a business in the 27300 block of Sierra Highway.

“Upon arrival,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal, “deputies learned a former employee forged a check to be deposited in his name for more than what was originally written on the check. The suspect remained outstanding at the time the report was taken.”

Then, on Wednesday morning, Arriaga continued, the Crime Impact Team was able to locate and, at about 8:05 a.m., arrest a suspect they believed to be responsible for the Oct. 13 crime.

Arriaga told The Signal that her sources showed the suspect as being from La Crescenta. However, the Sheriff’s Department booking log listed the suspect as having a Valencia address. As of Thursday morning, Arriaga had no additional information. The arrest report, she said, was not yet available.

The suspect’s bail was set at $20,000. He was released on a bond.