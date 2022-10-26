Child & Family Center to present ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’

File photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The Child & Family Center is scheduled Thursday to present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” a free virtual discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. Prevention Specialists from the center will speak with representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl.  

Drug traffickers are manufacturing the drug to look like candy and targeting children.  

Fentanyl is a very high-potency opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, which can rapidly cause an overdose or death. Santa Clarita city leaders have said that, since Jan. 1, there have been 21 fentanyl deaths in the city. Since September of this year, Los Angeles County has reported more than eight overdoses among youth.   

In short, the current fentanyl epidemic has become one of the worst overdose crisis communities are seeing both locally and nationally.  

As Halloween approaches, the panel of professionals will help provide parents and community members with helpful information about this drug and how to talk to your children about the danger it poses them this holiday season.  

For more information about the event or to access the meeting link, visit childfamilycenter.org or contact Leah Parker at Child & Family Center, 661-259-9439.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS