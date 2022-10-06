COC receives federal grant to support childhood education center

College of the Canyons’ student-parents will find extra support as the college received a $1.37 million federal grant to directly impact its Early Childhood Education Center.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Assistance Means Parents in School, often referred to CCAMPIS, program provided COC with the four-year grant to aid the postsecondary education success of 170 eligible student-parents.

The grant will help provide a no-cost preschool service and comprehensive support services, according to a released statement.

“COC serves a vast region in northern Los Angeles County characterized by growing numbers of underrepresented residents and their families, higher-than-average unemployment, higher rates of poverty and lower educational attainment,” said Amber Cole, director of grants development at the college.

“This grant will provide eligible ECE parents with the resources they need to reach their academic goals without having to worry about child care.”

Participating parents will be enrolled in COC academic programs, specifically those that are linked to high-skill/high-wage career track jobs with long-term regional demand, according to COC.

Student-parents will also have access to on-campus student and academic support services and community services such as housing, nutrition and transportation assistance.

The grant will also allow COC to make renovations to its ECE, fund a child psychologist, purchase iPads for classroom use, and increase hours at the center.

“Access to quality child care can be a barrier for our students when pursuing their educational goals,” said ECE Director Julie Keller. “This grant will provide expanded access to child care on campus and allow for greater student support for long-term success.”

According to COC, the ECE opened in 1982 and has provided care and education for children 12 months of age until they were able to attend kindergarten. The center also provides training and practicum study opportunities to COC students studying early childhood education.