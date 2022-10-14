Coco Moms to host breast cancer awareness workshop and workout Sunday

Coco Moms, a nonprofit providing support to Black mothers in the Santa Clarita Valley, are hosting a breast cancer awareness workout with celebrity fitness trainer Mac Soloman Sunday at 9 a.m.

The organization partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Circle of Hope and Remedy Athletix for this free event at the Santa Clarita Athletic Club. The event is free to the public, but registration is required.

Staff from Henry Mayo and members of Circle of Hope will present an informational workshop related to breast cancer to kick off the event, which will be followed by a HIIT-ROBIX class taught by Soloman.

The class features a mixture of high-intensity interval training and aerobics techniques to keep participants’ heart rates high throughout the duration of the class while building lean muscle and shedding body fat.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3CVS0Ka.