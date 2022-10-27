College Briefs for Oct. 27

Eisenberg achieves dean’s list at TCNJ

Chase Eisenberg, a nursing major from Stevenson Ranch, has earned the honor of placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.

Founded in 1855 as the New Jersey State Normal School, TCNJ has the sixth highest four-year graduation rate among all public colleges and universities. It is ranked by Money as one of the top 15 public colleges “most likely to pay off financially,” and U.S. News & World Report rates it the No. 1 public institution among regional universities in the northeast.

The college is situated on 289 tree-lined acres in suburban Ewing Township, New Jersey, in close proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia.

Local students graduate from University of Wisconsin-Stout

Amanda Grossman, of Canyon Country, graduated with a master’s degree in sustainable management in May from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

UW-Stout has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.

Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 876 undergraduate and 229 graduate School students in May 2022.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s polytechnic university, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

2 SCV students graduate from Park University

Park University recently announced its spring 2022 graduates, including two local students. The list of graduates includes those from the university’s flagship campus in Parkville, Missouri, as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online worldwide.

Earning bachelor of science degrees were local students Courtney Evan Olszta, a management/human resources major who attended Saugus High School, and Ulises Alexander Vasquez, a criminal justice administration/law enforcement major who attended Saugus High School.

The university had 963 students eligible to graduate — 214 students received a master’s degree specialist degree and/or graduate certificate, and 749 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.