Emergency responders assist man who fell into storm drainage

Emergency responders rescued a naked, bleeding man in Saugus Tuesday morning after he got stuck in a storm drain.

According to Inspector Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a report of a medical emergency at Vasquez Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Lost Creek Road in Saugus at approximately 10:24 a.m.

The call was later changed to a medical rescue, he added, as firefighters found a naked, bleeding man in minor distress. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to assist at the scene and carry out the extraction of the man from the drainage.

Little described the extraction as a “40-feet, low-angle rescue.”

No additional details were available to the rescue as of publication of this story.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel carry a man who fell in to a storm drain in Saugus Tuesday morning. Dan Watson/The Signal