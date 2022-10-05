Fake ‘gun’ used in apparent road rage incident

The woman arrested following a reported road rage incident over the weekend in Valencia is believed to have used a fake gun in her alleged brandishing of a firearm at another driver, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a report received by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 11 a.m. on Sunday of an alleged “assault with a deadly weapon” at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a road rage incident, the suspect brandished a firearm at the victim,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “A female, later positively identified as the suspect, was detained on scene without incident.”

A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the recovery of an imitation firearm, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect was arrested for brandishing an imitation firearm,” said Arriaga. “During the booking process, deputies additionally discovered the suspect was in possession of a fraudulent California ID.”

She was additionally charged on suspicion of possessing a fraudulent seal.

She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on bond.