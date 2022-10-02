Family chased by gun-wielding driver

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday.

The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside them on McBean Parkway and reportedly brandished a gun.

The victims said the Corolla, driven by a woman in her late teens or early twenties, followed them to the Mobil gas station where deputies, aware of the situation via a 9-1-1 call, detained the suspect.

The victim and her family speak with a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputy following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a gun at the Circle K located in the Mobil gas station near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Following the detainment, the suspect could be heard screaming and banging her head against the window and interior of the patrol vehicle – prompting deputies to attempt to calm her several times while they spoke with the victims.

A firearm was retrieved from the suspect’s car, which appeared to be a black 9mm handgun.

The victims, although very shaken up from the incident, expressed empathy for the suspect – saying that she seemed very young and had apparent mental health issues.

After taking the victim’s statements, deputies then transported the suspect and all parties left the scene at around noon.