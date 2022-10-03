Garcia cosponsors WATER for California Act

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has joined members of the California congressional delegation in co-sponsoring the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to improve water management and accessibility throughout the state.

“I’m proud to join with fellow members of the California congressional delegation to deliver improved access to water for all Californians,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “This bill provides funding for water storage projects across the state, and limits the damages that Gov. (Gavin) Newsom and federal bureaucrats can inflict. Far too many Californians struggle with water shortages, including tens of thousands in my district alone. The provisions in this bill will make us more resilient against water shortages and droughts. I am a proud co-sponsor of this bill, and will continue to fight against the misguided priorities in Sacramento that values water for fish over people.”

This legislation promotes water conveyance through the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, consistent with the Endangered Species Act, and advances key surface water infrastructure projects.

The WATER for California Act would:

• Require the Central Valley Project and State Water Project be operated consistent with the 2019 regulations but allows modification under certain circumstances.

• Help to ensure CVP and SWP water stakeholders receive the water they contract and pay for.

• Provide eligibility for funding for the Shasta Enlargement Project, the most per acre/foot cost-effective water storage project in California, according to the statement from Garcia’s office.

• Reauthorize the surface water storage project program and coordinated operations of the CVP and SWP established by the WIIN Act.

This bill extends the storage project authorizations to 2028 and the operations provisions of the WIIN Act to 2033.