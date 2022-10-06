Girl Talk returns at Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Girl Talk series returns in October with a session to focus on breast cancer.

“We are excited to bring back Girl Talk during the month of October to focus on breast cancer,” said Adrienne Thompson, Henry Mayo’s community relations coordinator. “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women.”

“We hope those who attend will leave feeling empowered to get their annual check-ups and know the resources available at Henry Mayo,” she added.

The event will offer a panel of medical experts including Rena Callahan, breast medical oncologist, Anjali Date, a radiologist, May Lin Tao, radiation oncologist, and Amanda Woodworth, breast surgical oncologist. The session will be moderated by Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

Girl Talk is a social and informative series that allows women to ask questions of local medical experts in a comfortable environment, according to a statement from HMNH.

The format of the panel is free-flowing and attendees will have enough time to ask the panel questions.

Register for the event at henrymayo.com/girltalk.