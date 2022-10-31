Gunfire in 4 incidents over Halloween weekend

Four separate incidents involving gunfire occurred over Halloween weekend, injuring three people, two of whom were injured on Sunday, according to sheriff’s and fire officials.

The following are the accounts of the shots-fired incidents, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, beginning with Sunday’s incidents.

Bouquet Plaza Liquor altercation

According to Arriaga, deputies were sent to Bouquet Plaza Liquor, located on the 28200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

“It was reported a white vehicle and gray vehicle were seen leaving the location, shooting at each other. The suspects fled prior to deputy arrival,” wrote Arriaga in a prepared statement. “During investigation, deputies learned two groups of males had a verbal altercation inside the store, prior to the shooting.”

Arriaga also wrote that no injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made, at the time of this publication.

Black ‘N Blue shooting

Arriaga wrote that deputies went to Black ‘N Blue, a restaurant and bar located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday in response to a call of a gunshot wound victim, a report that deputies confirmed once they arrived on scene.

“Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed a gunshot victim. He was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation in unknown condition at this time,” wrote Arriaga. “Any suspect(s) regarding this incident remain outstanding. The investigation remains ongoing.”

According to Aldana, two people were transported from the scene of the incident.

Friday and Saturday incidents

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pair of weekend shootings on consecutive nights in two different areas of the Santa Clarita Valley.

No fatalities were reported, although one patient was transported to the hospital.

On Friday night, deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to the 20300 block of Julia Lane regarding a shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to Arriaga.

“It was reported [that] possibly seven shots were heard as a vehicle sped off,” wrote Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies observed a residence had been shot numerous times. Bullets were found lodged into the walls of the home with expended casings outside.”

No arrests have yet been made as of the publication of this story, and the suspects remain outstanding, Arriaga wrote. There were no reports of injury and the investigation remains ongoing.

The second incident occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:15 p.m.

“Deputies responded to the 27700 block of Tambora Drive in Canyon Country regarding a large party in which there were reports of someone started shooting,” Arriaga wrote. Because of conflicting information, Arriaga clarified “there was one reported injury, but it was unrelated to the shooting. This person was transported to a local hospital.” Arriaga also stated the investigation was still ongoing.

According to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a patient was transported from the 18900 block of Delight Street at approximately 11 p.m. Peters said the initial call was reported as a gunshot wound victim, according to information provided to them by the SCV Sheriff’s Station. However, Peters said he was unable to confirm this.

According to a source familiar with the incident, the incident did in fact occur on Delight Street but that one person was injured after being trampled, not from a gunshot. The 18900 block of Delight Street is near the 27700 block of Tambora Drive.