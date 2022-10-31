Halloween in the parks

Halloween is typically thought of to be a time spent at night and in neighborhoods. With Halloween approaching in just a few days, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened up its parks as a way to enjoy Halloween festivities during the day and in the parks.

On Friday, Belle, Itachi, Spiderman, Jack Skellington, Mike and Sully, or children dressed in costumes, all gathered into the Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park to enjoy an early taste of Halloween.

“(We’re) doing all the Halloween things,” said parent attendee Angelina Larson, “and this is one of our favorite parks.”

Six to nine-year-olds line up for the costume contest judging at the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Halloween Trick or Treat Village held at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch on Friday, 102822. Dan Watson/The Signal

While “This is Halloween” blared over the speakers, children ran all across the park to try to enjoy as many of the offerings as possible.

A lollipop toss, crafting station, moon bounce, multiple inflatables and a costume contest all captured the attention of attendees.

Arpine Eloyan, community library manager for the Stevenson Ranch Library, created a bookmark decorating station for the kids to enjoy where the best decorated was to be awarded.

Eighteen month-old Melody Suarez-Bitar is not thrilled with her bunny costume as mother Erin adjusts her ears for the costume contest at the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Halloween Trick or Treat Village held at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch on Friday, 102822. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It brings everybody together in an opportunity for kids to play in this beautiful park,” said Eloyan. “There’s just so many really great community events, and opportunities for kids to get together and enjoy their time.”

For more information on the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Halloween events, visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/halloween/.

Neil Sahani, 6, plays the ring toss game for prizes during the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Halloween Trick or Treat Village held at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch on Friday, 102822. Dan Watson/The Signal

-30-