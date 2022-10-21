Hart district recognizes classified employees of the year

Board member presents One Hart Award to Sgt. Mike Marino

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board honored 18 employees Wednesday evening by recognizing them as classified employees of the year for the 2022-23 school year.

According to district administration, these employees are selected by their peers for this honor. This year’s list includes an assortment of classified employees such as custodians, instructional assistants, and office staff, who represent every school and the district office.

“Our classified employees are the backbone of this amazing district,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said. “They are here before most of us and remain long after most have gone home for the evening.”

“They keep us safe, maintain, clean and orderly facilities, serve our students in what they need to succeed, and transport them where they need to go.”

In addition to the 18 classified employees honored Wednesday evening, Bob Jensen, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, presented the One Hart Award to Sgt. Mike Marino, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Marino oversees all the school resource deputies in the district, he added.

“The Hart district has adopted a practice of celebrating community members who exemplify one or more of our district’s core values — those are courage, caring, creativity and community,” Kuhlman said.

Jensen choose Marino because he embodies the core value of community. He’s a “great, hardworking, dedicated individual,” Jensen said.

He also added that without Marino’s services, and his deputies, they wouldn’t have “community.”

The entire list of Hart district classified employees of the year honored Wednesday night were:

• Kathleen Perkins, office assistant III, Academy of the Canyons.

• Angelica Mendez, human resources assistant II, Administrative Center.

• Faye Klein, instructional assistant, Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

• Robin Siroky, secretary, Bowman High School.

• Valerie Nelson, secretary, Canyon High School.

• Jean Schwartz, student body account technician, Castaic High School.

• Kenia Sandoval, secretary, Golden Oak Adult School.

• Jalonick Davis, instructional assistant, Golden Valley High School.

• Beatriz Noguera, instructional assistant, Hart High School.

• John Settimo, custodian, La Mesa Junior High School.

• Melissa Montelongo, registrar, Learning Post Academy.

• Angela Palacios, instructional assistant, Placerita Junior High School.

• June Shin, office manager, Rancho Pico Junior High School.

• Crystal Cooper, registrar, Rio Norte Junior High School.

• Lisa Hampsten, secretary, Saugus High School.

• Cristal Arriaga, registrar, Sierra Vista Junior High School.

• Salvador Cisneros, night lead custodian, Valencia High School.

• Stacee Stephens-Carrillo, health services technician, West Ranch High School.