Hart district to discuss negotiations with teachers’ association, award contracts

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is slated Wednesday night to hold a public hearing regarding the initial bargaining proposal from the Hart District Teachers Association and vote to award contracts for three different projects.

According to the agenda, HDTA members presented their initial proposal at the end of September, but it is now being presented for public hearing and acknowledged for receipt by the governing board. District staff and HDTA members highlighted areas of their contract they wish to reevaluate for the 2022-23 school year.

In HDTA’s proposal to the district, members propose updating the teacher evaluation process, changes to the special education caseloads, modifications to existing language of the contract for special education, changes to site-based decision making processes and adjustments to salaries.

In the district’s proposal to the association, district staff propose changes to teaching hours, modifying language regarding the use and amount of personal necessity leave, salaries, unit member benefits and clarifying language in the contracts for long-term substitutes.

These proposals may change between the district and HDTA as negotiations continue.

Governing board members will also vote to award contracts for three projects including the Castaic High School studio build project, Valencia High School scoreboard and fire alarm replacement projects.

According to the agenda, the Castaic High School project is estimated to cost the district $550,000. Money from Fund 40.3, a special reserve fund for capital outlay projects, will support the project.

The Valencia High School scoreboard replacement project is being undertaken due to how old the equipment is and that it cannot be repaired, according to the staff report. The cost of the project is estimated to be just more than $40,000 to purchase and install the new scoreboard.

Valencia high’s fire alarm replacement project is estimated to cost the district approximately $2,174,000, which would also be funded by Fund 40.3, according to the agenda.

Lastly, governing board members will confer with their legal counsel for a potential case that is described as “significant exposure to litigation” in the agenda. As this item is under closed session, information regarding this item may or may not be disclosed to the public Wednesday night.