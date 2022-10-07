L.A. County begins sending out vote-by-mail ballots

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began sending out vote-by-mail ballots Thursday for the 2022 General Election.

Ballots will be sent out to all registered voters until Monday.

Since the election will have a long ballot, featuring many contests and candidates, voters are being urged to review the instructions carefully and to remember to sign and date the return envelope before submitting the ballot.

Election materials, including the ballot, are being offered in 18 different languages and voters can request a preferred language by returning a Language Request Form on the back of the sample ballot or by calling 800-815-2666, option 3.

Voters can return a ballot via mail, with no postage necessary, by using one of the 400 ballot drop boxes (see link below for locations), or they can be dropped off at any vote center (see link below for locations) beginning Oct. 29.

Voters can also track their ballot on Where’s My Ballot? Found here: bit.ly/3T3Cwcd.

• Ballot drop box locations: bit.ly/3T7yZtz.

• Vote center locations: bit.ly/3Va6zkw.