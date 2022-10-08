Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession

A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on active parole in connection with a previous carjacking. The suspect was also detained on suspicion of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

The Sylmar resident was booked in the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody, pending his court date, at the time of this publication.