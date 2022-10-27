Oxnard resident arrested in Stevenson Ranch on suspicion of felony charges

An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of felony false impersonation and multiple charges related to involvement with controlled substances in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, deputies were patrolling Chiquella Lane and The Old Road when they observed a vehicle merging through multiple lanes without any indication. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and proceeded to contact all occupants of the vehicle.

Deputies contacted the 32-year-old passenger, who provided them with a fictitious name and was later identified, according to Arriaga.

“While speaking with him further, deputies observed signs and symptoms similar to someone under the influence of narcotics,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and determined the male was under the influence of multiple controlled substances.”

After determining the true name of the passenger, an outstanding warrant was identified to his true name, according to Arriaga.

According to Arriaga, deputies searched the vehicle’s passenger compartment and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony false impersonation.

He was booked in to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.