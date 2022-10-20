Patient airlifted to hospital after traffic collision in Agua Dulce

A traffic collision on Wednesday night resulted in one person being transported via helicopter to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The traffic collision occurred near 353450 N. Penmark Road and Sierra Highway.

According to Phillip Barbosa, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:35 p.m.

According to Jeremy Stafford, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the original call for service was reported as a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

Stafford was unable to confirm, at the time of this publication, if this was the case.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, one patient was reported in mild distress. Barbosa said that, “the condition is unknown at this time.”

One patient, as of the time of this publication, is being transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital via the Fire Department’s Copter 21.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.