Project Linus hosts annual ‘Make-A-Blanket Day’ for children in need

In a time of critical need, sometimes all one needs is comfort. The Academy of the Canyons’ Project Linus chapter provides just that in the physical form of a blanket.

“It’s a physical object that you can kind of love on,” said Kaleb Stoneman, social media manager for the chapter.

Lara Gumatay lays down a tape outline before cutting slits into her blanket at the Project Linus “Make-A-Blanket Day,” at at College of the Canyons Valencia on 102222. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

On Saturday, the chapter hosted its annual “Make-A-Blanket Day,” inviting the community to come make or donate blankets.

Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to donating blankets to children in need. The Academy of the Canyons chapter was founded in 2013 and since then has donated 18,344 blankets.

Blankets made and donated at the Project Linus, “Make-A-Blanket Day,” piled into a truck, to be donated to those in need, College of the Canyons Valencia on 102222. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

The blankets from Saturday’s event will primarily be donated to children in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the wellness centers at schools across the Santa Clarita Valley.

“You can help someone that you’ve never really met before by donating blankets or making them,” said Ron Suh, president of the chapter.

Eunice Panganiban cuts out ties on the border of her blanket with a stencil at the Project Linus “Make-A-Blanket Day,” at College of the Canyons Valencia on 102222. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Dozens upon dozens of attendees grabbed fabric, scissors and tape to turn pieces of fabric into handtied blankets.

“I hope it means so much to others,” said attendee Andy McCleary. “I hope I’m doing something for others.”

Andy McCleary cuts fabric to design blankets for those in need at College of the Canyons Valencia on 102222. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Although the chapter members are unable to personally meet the children who receive the donated blankets, the memory of receiving a blanket seems to never outgrow the children.

Stoneman’s leadership involvement with the chapter is due to his own personal relationship with the nonprofit.

“The reason I joined is because my sister actually received a Project Linus blanket when she was 12, when she was diagnosed with some autoimmune diseases,” said Stoneman.

The blanket served its sense of comfort for his sister, himself and the rest of their family.

“It just gives another opportunity to show love and appreciation for people that need it,” said Stoneman. “And, it’s fun to make a blanket.”

Academy of the Canyons’ Project Linus chapter accepts blanket donations all year round. Contact Sharon Garvar at bit.ly/3N4adsp for more information on how to donate.