Reported shooting and stabbing occur near each other, deputies detain man

A reported shooting or possible stabbing occurred near each other, approximately 20 minutes apart in Canyon Country on Saturday, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

The shooting reportedly occurred near the intersection of Langside Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road. The stabbing reportedly occurred near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Rainbow Glen Drive.

A Sheriff’s deputy detains a suspect near Santa Clara Street Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 Dan Watson / The Signal

Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station requested medical assistance for a gunshot wound victim near the reported location of the shooting; that person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Peters said the Fire Department did not respond to a suspected stabbing.

While it has not been confirmed if the following was connected in any way to the two previously mentioned incidents, a carjacking suspect was detained at gunpoint in the wash near the 20700 block of Santa Clara Street, according to Deputy Garrett Rifkin.

Items found on a suspect near Santa Clara Street Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 Dan Watson / The Signal

Rifkin said the suspect was located using airships, which found a suspect matching a description of the grand theft auto.

Rifkin also said the possible shooting or stabbing incident and the detainment of the grand theft auto suspect are not connected.

It is not known, at the time of this publication, if any or all of these incidents are related to one another. Also, at the time of this publication, the SCV Sheriff’s Station was not available for comment.

All of this information is according to initial reports and has not been confirmed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.