Santa Clarita becomes Halloweentown

In a recent study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Santa Clarita was found to be the 22nd best place to celebrate Halloween, and it is no wonder why with all there is available to do and see.

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The Centre is inviting Santa Clarita to do the time warp on Friday and Saturday at the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Screenings are scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m. and doors will open an hour prior at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, bring props and be above or at the age of 18. Adult beverages and a premade prop bag are available for purchase at the event. Tickets are $10 for presale, $15 at the door and are available for purchase at bit.ly/3gpGGNA. More information can be found at bit.ly/3gsX3ZP.

Joey Nilges puts up a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” spectacle at his residence, where attendees can see Jack Skellington singing, lights flashing and brief appearances by the shadows of the movie’s iconic characters. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Skellington Manor

A 14-year Walt Disney Imagineer decorating his house for Halloween is exactly the spectacle you would expect.

Joey Nilges had been decorating his house with small, but terrifying, Halloween decorations since before his son was born. After his son was born, he had a sudden realization that he no longer wished to do that.

“I don’t want to freak my kids out, so I’m gonna come up with something that’s still fun and cool that I can do and I got the idea to build Jack,” said Nilges. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s simplistic enough. I could probably build a Jack Skellington,’ and I was just getting into the animatronic field.”

Nilges’ approximately 10-foot-tall Jack Skellington was built in 2005. Every year since then, Nilges has added a new decoration to his display.

“With it being, you know, ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ as time went on, I kept getting more ideas,” said Nilges. “It has grown every year; I’ve added something new.”

Those wishing to watch Jack Skellington sing and catch a glimpse of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” character cameos, can do so from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Halloween at 27823 Haycreek Avenue.

All three branches of the city of Santa Clarita Public Library are scheduled to host a Halloween Costume Parade on Halloween, 103122. Photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita Public Library.

City of Santa Clarita Public Library Halloween Costume Parade

All three branches of the city of Santa Clarita Public Library are scheduled to host a Halloween Costume Parade on Halloween.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road: Parade is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the meeting room.

Valencia Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd.: Parade and additional scavenger hunt are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the children’s area. Other surprises are said to be in store. Contact Debby Verba at 661-799-6127 or [email protected] for any questions.

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St: Parade is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the NE community room. This branch is also set have music, stories and candy. Contact Aley Ungerman at 661-799-6103 or [email protected] for any questions.

Registration is not required. More information can be found at bit.ly/3TEY9jm.

Halloween decorations in front yard on Rio Bosque Drive in Santa Clarita , 102722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Rio Bosque Drive Hundred Decoration Display

Scott Smith and his son have worked together to cover the entirety of the front of their house with more than a hundred Halloween decorations. The reason why this enormous project started: a way for the two to spend time together.

“My son is 7 years old and this started as a project with daddy,” said Scott Smith. “He loves Halloween and usually for the whole month of October we spend at least an hour or two adding to the display and just having fun when people drive by.”

Smith’s 27117 Rio Bosque Drive display is available to see from dusk until 10 p.m. on weekdays and on Halloween it will stay on until midnight.

Bones’ Gulch Haunted Attraction

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum is scheduled to host the first annual haunted “Bones’ Gulch” at Jack Bones Equestrian Center, 26983 Tapia Canyon, in which all proceeds will go towards the Sheriff’s Department museum. “Bones’ Gulch” is a collaboration of three haunted attractions: Beware the Dark Realm, Restless Souls Manor and The Farm Haunt. Scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the haunted attraction will feature a scare zone, entertainment, vendors, food and a haunted maze.

A non-scare, family-friendly event is scheduled on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event will feature shows, food, trick or treating and non-scare zone building. This event is free to attend.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3D95PUp. More information can be found at bit.ly/3W4IJqu.

Caitlyn Clericuzio and her family annually decorate their home with decorations from one of their favorite movies, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Photo courtesy of Caitlyn Clericuzio. Caitlyn Clericuzio and her family annually decorate their home with decorations from one of their favorite movies, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Photo courtesy of Caitlyn Clericuzio.

The Clericuzio’s Nightmare Before Christmas

For many years, Caitlyn Clericuzio and her family have been decorating her home with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” decorations, an annual tradition that begins in October and stays up until after Christmas.

“We started this tradition around the family’s love of the movie, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’” said Caitlyn Clericuzio. “We started decorating at the beginning of October and the tree stays up with different decorations for Christmas!”

The Clericuzio’s Nightmare Before Christmas is available for viewing at 28350 Willow Canyon Court.

Ursula and Lauren Professional Real Estate invite residents to attend their Halloween night. Photo courtesy of Ursula and Lauren Professional Real Estate.

Ursula and Lauren Professional Real Estate Halloween Night

Join the Ursula and Lauren Professional Real Estate after dark on Halloween to witness studio-quality special effects, tons of decorations and mazes at 24044 Via Vizcaya. More than 500 people each year come to witness this spectacle.

Tapped Out Gaming Halloween Horror Movie Marathon

Tapped Out Gaming, 28410 Avenue Stanford, will be hosting a Halloween horror movie marathon during the duration of their store hours (2 p.m. to 9 p.m.) on Halloween. The store is scheduled to order pizza and drinks for customers enjoying the movies at 6 p.m. Most movies shown will be rated R, so parental discretion is advised. More information can be found at bit.ly/3Spr2yS.

The Sequoia Glen Cemetery in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 102622. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sequoia Glen Cemetry

After witnessing the COVID-19 pandemic taking away the traditional means of Halloween, Danny and Robert Cowan decided to up their decorations and turn their home into a Halloween attraction.

“It kinda snowballed from there. Last year we had horse and pony rides and a couple lost souls wandering around the haunt,” said Robert Cowan.

Robert, left, and Danny Cowan, creators of The Sequoia Glen Cemetery in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 102622. Dan Watson/The Signal

This year the Cowans are presenting a family-friendly walk-through haunt featuring new animatronics of a grim reaper, dark angel, 12-foot-tall skeleton and more.

The Cowans’ Sequoia Glen Cemetery, 27747 Sequoia Glen Drive, is open from sundown until 10 p.m. on Halloween.

Sisters, Maddie and Scarlette Scripture walk past the Sequoia Glen Cemetery in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 102622. Dan Watson/The Signal

Halloween Camping

Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy is hosting a weekend camping trip as a fundraiser for the organization. The camping trip is scheduled to take place at the Sanctuary farm, 27662 Rolling Hills Avenue, and go from 1 p.m. on Saturday to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The farm has available picnic tables, barbecues, restrooms and a telescope. The event is set to have music, crafts, pumpkin carving, movies (“Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare before Christmas,” “Coco,” “The Addams Family,” etc.) playing on a 30-foot screen, and the therapy animals will be out. Costumes are welcomed.

“Campsite” reservations are a $120 donation that can hold one to two tents, for five people maximum. Reservations are limited and can be made at bit.ly/3sfABWz. Reservations include the camping spot, pumpkins to decorate, games with prizes, access to all the movies, animals and facilities.

More information can be found at bit.ly/3TFisxd or by emailing a[email protected].

Carrie Rowe has created the Halloween world of Spookytown at her 33218 Acklins Ave. residence. Photo courtesy of Carrie Rowe. Carrie Rowe has created the Halloween world of Spookytown at her 33218 Acklins Ave. residence. Photo courtesy of Carrie Rowe.

Spookytown

Acton resident Carrie Rowe has created the Halloween world of Spookytown at her home. Featuring a lighted cemetery, creepy clowns, 12-foot flying witch, 15-foot mummy and a “bartender,” serving the last drink you may ever need. Spookytown is located at 33218 Acklins Ave. and all are welcomed to drive by or walk up to the fence to witness the spectacle.