Saugus High Marching Centurions plan fundraiser at Town Center

News release

The Saugus High Marching Centurions percussion section and color guard is scheduled to have a fundraiser at the Valencia Town Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The fundraiser will be in the Town Center courtyard next to Slater’s 50/50. Slaters is also having a dine-in fundraiser for the Saugus High band and color guard.

The Saugus High band is raising money for equipment and supplies, and for a trip to Washington, D.C., in May. The band has been invited to march in a Memorial Day parade at the White House.

The award-winning Saugus High band is under the direction of Bob Grigas.

The first episode of the “Saugus Marching Centurions: Road to Washington” podcast is available as the band prepares for its trip to Washington, D.C. It chronicles the events and experiences of the band members and band directors over the past few years, surviving and succeeding in a pandemic, a school shooting, fires and more. You can listen to the latest episode at pod.link/1640521758.