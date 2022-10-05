SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday

News release

The California Southland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is scheduled to hold the Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road.

Registration and an expo open at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. To register or donate, visit alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Someone develops Alzheimer’s in this country every 65 seconds, and more than 6 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia. Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in California.

Money raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help the Alzheimer’s Association serve more people with dementia, their caregivers and others in the community by providing outreach, education, advocacy and research. In California alone, there are more than 690,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 1.12 million family caregivers.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

There is no registration fee to attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. However, if you raise $100, you will receive a walk T-shirt. You can start or join a team at alz.org/walk.